Suspect arrested after man, 70, shot, robbed outside Pittsburgh nursing home

PITTSBURGH — A suspect has been arrested after a 70-year-old man was shot and robbed outside a nursing home in Pittsburgh.

Court documents say Rawvil Brito Chirinos, 25, of Uniontown, shot the victim in his stomach and stole his wedding ring.

Police were able to track the suspect using surveillance video and made the arrest on Friday. When they found him along Frankstown Avenue, he identified himself as “Rull Brito.”

The complaint states police learned the suspect’s real name after contacting a border patrol agent.

Police say Brito Chirinos had a gold ring on a gold necklace at the time of his arrest. Police seized the necklace and sent the victim’s son a photo of the ring to identify it. The victim’s son confirmed it was his father’s wedding band.

Brito Chirinos is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and recklessly endangering another person.

