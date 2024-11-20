Suspect arrested in connection to Wilkinsburg homicide

PITTSBURGH — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Wilkinsburg over the summer, Allegheny County police announced Tuesday night.

Detectives found that Amir Johnson, 24, was responsible for the June 22 shooting along Ross Avenue that killed Desmond Lane, 26.

Court documents say police were able to identify Johnson using surveillance video. Charges were filed in June.

Police said SWAT units took Johnson into custody in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar Tuesday evening.

Johnson is facing multiple charges including homicide, robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.

Johnson will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

