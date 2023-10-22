Suspect arrested in Lawrence County shooting that killed woman, injured her husband

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in Lawrence County last month has been arrested.

On Sept. 30, troopers were called to River Road in Perry Township for reports of a vehicle that crashed over a hillside. Once they arrived, they found Julie Anne Wegmiller, 39, dead from a gunshot wound.

Her husband, Edwin Wegmiller was found shot outside the car. He was flown to a hospital in Cranberry Township.

On Friday evening, police announced there were charges filed in the shooting against Yohance Mercer-Huffman, 28.

According to an update from Pennsylvania State Police, Mercer-Huffman was arrested at 4 p.m. on Saturday during a traffic stop.

He is now in the Lawrence County Jail.

