Suspect in deadly South Side shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals, Pittsburgh SWAT, sources say

PITTSBURGH — The suspect in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side has been arrested, sources say.

Channel 11 sources tell us Moniem Strothers was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Pittsburgh SWAT in Swissvale on Monday.

No further information about the arrest was available.

Online court records show Strothers is charged with criminal homicide and firearms charges.

The arrest comes a month after 33-year-old Steve Robertson was shot and killed along East Carson Street.

On Monday, Channel 11 spoke with Roberton’s stepmother, who said she’s hoping for closure in the case.

