Suspect wanted for Latrobe shooting taken into custody

A man wanted for a shooting in Latrobe on Sunday has been taken into custody.

Malik Crosby was arrested Wednesday morning at a home on Chestnut Street, according to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.

A male who had been shot was brought to Latrobe Area Hospital on Sunday. Police determined he was brought from an apartment building.

Through an investigation, Latrobe police identified the suspected shooter as Crosby.

Early Wednesday morning, deputies with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Latrobe police took Crosby into custody without incident.

Charges are pending.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group