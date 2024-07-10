Local

Suspects who stole from unlocked cars arrested, Carnegie police say

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV
Carnegie police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after a string of thefts.

Between 4 and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, two adults were found stealing from unlocked cars.

“The individuals ransacked the cars, looking through glove compartments and center consoles for anything of value,” the department posted on Facebook.

Officers pursued the suspects on foot and arrested them.

Anyone whose car was ransacked is asked to call the department.

