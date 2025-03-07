Suspended Washington & Jefferson College student arrested for terroristic threats

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington & Jefferson College student is facing criminal charges after a threat was made against the campus on an anonymous social media app.

A threatening post was made against the school on the app YikYak in February. It said, “No cap, how many people you think I can kill if I shoot the joint up” and then was followed by a response saying, “I’m thinking like 30-50.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Threat made against Washington & Jefferson College on anonymous messaging app

Classes were switched from in-person to online and attendance policies were suspended as a result.

Police got a search warrant and got user information from YikYak. They say the person who made the original post and response was Trevor Jon McDonald, 23.

McDonald was suspended from Washington & Jefferson College before the post was made for an unrelated incident.

Members of the FBI met him at his house in Chalfont and showed him a picture of the post. Police said he admitted to making it.

McDonald faces a felony charge of terroristic threats causing the evacuation of a building and criminal use of a communication facility.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group