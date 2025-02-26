Threat made against Washington & Jefferson College on anonymous messaging app

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washing & Jefferson College in Washington has an increased police presence after a threat was made from an online anonymous messaging app.

The threat came Tuesday night on the app YikYak, an app used by college students who can message and anonymously.

Police from Washington, East Washington, South Strabane and State Police were on campus today.

The anonymous threat asked, “How many people you think I can kill if I shoot the joint up?” And an anonymous response saying, 30-50.

W&J administrators told students, in part, “Be assured that W&J leadership and Campus and Public Safety are taking this threat seriously. We are aggressively investigating the post, including specifically the identity of the individual who posted the threat on YikYak.

YikYak has received a Magistrate-approved warrant to submit information on the individual and we are exercising our internal systems to uncover this person’s identity as well. We will take action immediately when the perpetrator is known.”

YikYak is promoted as an app to anonymously connect with everyone at your college.

11 Investigates looked into the level of anonymity and learned the app makers work closely with law enforcement, accepting requests for user information, including phone numbers.

They allow for emergency requests for user information if they believe it may prevent death or physical harm, citing school shootings.

Police immediately got a magistrate-signed warrant to YikYak and the school told students they would aggressively pursue the identity of the individual responsible.

Campus classes are not mandatory throughout the week, which students said they appreciated.

“I really appreciated them sending an email and a follow-up this morning, just to know they were conscious of what was happening, and they were taking the measures they needed to ensure our safety”, said Emily Wise.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group