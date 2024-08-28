Pittsburgh Steelers

Suspension officially begins for Steelers CB Cam Sutton

Cam Sutton (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed veteran cornerback Cam Sutton on the suspended list, as he begins to serve his eight-week league-mandated suspension after a domestic violence arrest earlier this offseason.

Sutton will be suspended for the first eight weeks of the season. During the first phase of his suspension, he is not eligible to be inside the facility or have contact with team personnel. He also cannot attend games.

At the midway point of his suspension on Sept. 30, Sutton will again be allowed to attend team meetings, work out at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and make use of the team’s medical facilities.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

