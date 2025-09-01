Sustainable building expo to offer opportunity for public to provide input on Pittsburgh’s future

PITTSBURGH — The public has a chance to impact Pittsburgh’s future at an expo on Tuesday that highlights the region’s most innovative building projects and sustainable architecture.

The Green Building Innovation Expo at The Highline in Pittsburgh showcases the region’s most innovative building projects and sustainable architecture.

The morning keynote session, which is already sold out, will provide insights from prominent figures in the field of sustainable design and urban planning. Brenna Martin-Shaffer, Christine Mondor, and Alyssa Lyon will share their expertise and vision for the future of architecture and city planning.

Following the ticketed morning session, the expo will open to the public at 10:30 a.m., offering free exhibits and activities.

The public will have the opportunity to engage with over 20 of the region’s top architecture and design firms, as well as sustainable product companies. They can also share their vision for Pittsburgh’s future by participating in activities that will help shape the Pittsburgh Comprehensive Plan.

Click here to learn more about participating exhibitors.

