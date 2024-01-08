SUV crushes front of vehicle it crashed on top of in Pittsburgh hospital parking lot

PITTSBURGH — First responders responded to a crash at a hospital right next to the Waterworks Mall in Pittsburgh’s in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

One vehicle ended up on top of another vehicle in the parking lot of UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.

PHOTOS: Cars seriously damaged in hospital parking lot crash

A Channel 11 photographer saw a blue SUV on top of a gray vehicle, crushing the front of the car it fell on.

Crews had to stabilize the vehicle to rescue a person trapped inside of the top car. It’s unclear if they were hurt in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group