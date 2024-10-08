Toddler being held hostage inside Beaver County home with armed man; SWAT, police on scene

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — There’s a large police presence in Ambridge for a hostage situation.

Beaver County 911 officials tell us the activity is in the 200 block of 6th Street.

The Beaver County DA tells Channel 11 that there’s a two-year-old girl inside the home with a man barricaded with a gun

Our crew on scene saw police vehicles from several area agencies and a SWAT vehicle.

