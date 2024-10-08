Local

Toddler being held hostage inside Beaver County home with armed man; SWAT, police on scene

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Ambridge 6th St incident

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — There’s a large police presence in Ambridge for a hostage situation.

Beaver County 911 officials tell us the activity is in the 200 block of 6th Street.

The Beaver County DA tells Channel 11 that there’s a two-year-old girl inside the home with a man barricaded with a gun

Our crew on scene saw police vehicles from several area agencies and a SWAT vehicle.

We have a crew on scene. Check back for updates on Channel 11 starting at 4 p.m. and on WPXI.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Hurricane Milton: Portions of Tampa Bay to lose water service today (live updates)
  • Irwin priest who resigned over hiring employee with criminal record being reassigned
  • Spirit Halloween opening Christmas-themed store in Western Pennsylvania
  • VIDEO: Lawmaker trying to close loophole that excludes LGBTQ+ community from ethnic intimidation law
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read