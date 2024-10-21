SWAT responds to incident in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — SWAT crews were called to the scene of a standoff situation in Pleasant Hills on Monday.

The situation began around 2:30 p.m. at a home along Audrey Drive. A Channel 11 crew at the scene heard what sounded like a flash-bang around 5:40 p.m.

Just before 8 p.m., the situation ended and a Channel 11 crew at the scene saw a man being put in an ambulance.

It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.

Channel 11 reached out to the Pleasant Hills police chief for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

