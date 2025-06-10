SWAT responding to man barricaded in vehicle in Pittsburgh, officials say

PITTSBURGH — SWAT is responding to a man who has barricaded himself in a vehicle in Pittsburgh, officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirms SWAT is in the 1300 block of Rutherford Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood for a man in crisis who is believed to be armed and barricaded in a vehicle.

Negotiators are on scene. Officials tell the public to avoid the area at this time.

Channel 11 is actively working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.

