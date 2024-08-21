SWAT responds after domestic incident leads to man barricading himself in Banksville, police say

PITTSBURGH — SWAT crews are responding to an incident in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Banksville Road just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a domestic assault.

Channel 11 is working to learn more.

Public safety officials say a man is barricaded inside a home. A female involved in the situation is safe, according to police.

In an update posted at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said negotiators have tried to contact the man on the phone and operators have tried to get him to surrender to police.

“Both have been met with negative results. The operation is ongoing,” the post reads.

Banksville Road remains closed between Carnahan Road and McMonagle Avenue.

