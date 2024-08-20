Armed, barricaded man not found after SWAT situation in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units were on the scene of a domestic incident in Homewood early Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh police said SWAT was in the 7000 block of Idlewild Street for an armed male barricaded inside a house at around 4:30 a.m.

Officials at the scene told Channel 11 that the suspect took a gun from his girlfriend. She got out of the house.

Officials said just after 6 a.m. that units went inside and didn’t find the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

