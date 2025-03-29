Local

SWAT units called to situation in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
SWAT units called to situation in Manchester SWAT units have been called to a situation in Manchester. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units have been called to a situation in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the 1400 block of North Franklin Street at 7:43 p.m. on Friday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read