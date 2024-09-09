‘Swatting’ calls prompt Woodland Hills School District to learn virtually

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Woodland Hills School District will be learning remotely Monday after a series of swatting calls.

The superintendent confirmed to Channel 11 that the calls prompted the school district to operate under a Virtual Instruction “Learn from Home” Day.

All scheduled evening activities and practices are still being held, the Woodland Hills administration said.

