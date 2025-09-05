SWEEP: Paul Skenes leads Pirates to third-straight win over Dodgers; Bucs survive drama in ninth

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

National League Cy Young favorite Paul Skenes overmatched the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers and led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 win on Thursday night at PNC Park to earn a series sweep.

Skenes tossed six-shutout innings, holding the Dodgers (78-62) to just two hits while walking one and striking out eight – two of which came against reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Tommy Pham put the Pirates (64-77) on the board with an RBI single in the second inning. Pham has 14 RBI in his last 12 games.

The score remained 1-0 until the Pirates struck four more times against Dodgers starter Blake Snell in the fifth. Bryan Reynolds singled home the first run of the inning before Nick Yorke doubled home a pair. Alexander Canario brought home Andrew McCutchen on a groundout to first base to cap off the inning.

