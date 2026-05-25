Swissvale community holds rededication ceremony for newly updated war memorial monument

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A special Memorial Day service was held in Swissvale on Monday.

The community rededicated a memorial and celebrated work being done at the local library.

The service was held on Monday morning at the Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale.

The memorial monument sits on the library’s lawn and was recently updated and reconfigured.

Officials said it was not very visible at its old site and that rededicating the memorial on Memorial Day was an obvious choice.

According to the American Legion, the memorial monument was installed on Sept. 7, 1985. It honors soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War, World War II and the Korean War.

“There are so many people here today, and the crowd, I watched them, watching very closely while the event was happening. The feeling was heartwarming and heartfelt and proud,” Library Director Kate Coluccio said.

Visitors also celebrated the completion of the first phase of work on the library renovation project.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale’s major renovation

The first phase included new steps, a new roof and new handicapped parking spaces.

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