T-Pain’s 20th anniversary tour comes to Pittsburgh in October

PITTSBURGH — T-Pain will be coming to Pittsburgh in the fall while celebrating his influential musical career on a nationwide tour.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been producing hit singles since 2004 and is hitting the road for a “once a generation” celebration — the TP20 Tour.

He’ll perform at Stage AE Outdoors on Oct. 7, with EARTHGANG as a supporting artist.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 6.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group