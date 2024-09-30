Local

T shut down between Washington Juncton, South Hills Village, PRT says

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Pittsburgh Regional Transit says the T service is shut between Washington Junction and South Hills due to an electrical issue.

Buses will shuttle riders from Washington Junction to South Hills Village.

PRT says the rail cars that are in service will continue to operate between Washington Junction and the North Side, but no additional rail cars can leave their rail yard.

There is no current estimated time when repairs will be completed.


