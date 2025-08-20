Taco Inc. now open near PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — Taco Inc. is now open in Uptown, serving up much more than just tacos.

The Pennsylvania restaurant chain is originally from Punxsutawney and has locations across the state in Bradford, DuBois, Franklin and St. Marys. The Pittsburgh location advertises itself as being “modern Mexican” and features a robust menu.

Tacos are available in a variety of styles, including Mexico City-style street tacos with carne asada, chicken, al pastor or carnitas and onion and cilantro, traditional tacos with beef or chicken and lettuce and cheese, Baja-style fish tacos and more. Beyond tacos, the restaurant serves up fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, taquitos, salads, chimichangas and quesadillas, as well grilled steaks and more American fare including burgers and wings.

