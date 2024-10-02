Take a spin: Oktoberfest Pittsburgh brings 60-foot Ferris wheel to Roberto Clemente Bridge

PITTSBURGH — For the next week, you can get a different bird’s eye view of Pittsburgh - from a Ferris wheel on one of the city’s most iconic bridges.

The 60-foot ride is in the middle of the Roberto Clemente Bridge for the duration of Oktoberfest Pittsburgh, which runs from Oct. 3 through Oct. 13.

“We want this to be a celebration of community and cultural fusion that emphasizes Pittsburgh’s unique character and Oktoberfest’s traditional roots,” said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “Mixing our own Pittsburgh pride with some Bavarian heritage will create a fun, unique experience that we hope becomes a highly anticipated annual tradition.”

Oktoberfest is free in Market Square, with booths, banners and Bavarian brews, but ride enthusiasts can hop on the Ferris wheel for $5.

The first Ferris wheel was designed by George Ferris for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. He developed the idea on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

