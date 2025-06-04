Tarentum declares local emergency, shutting down bridge after sinkhole discovery

TARENTUM, Pa. — A Tarentum bridge is closed to traffic after borough officials found a sinkhole directly adjacent to it.

Officials say the Fourth Avenue Bridge over Bull Creek closed following a site inspection that found a collapsed sewer line beneath the road. The line’s collapse has made the ground unstable and poses a risk to the bridge and surrounding area.

The borough has declared a local emergency due to the seriousness of the situation.

