Tarentum declares local emergency, shutting down bridge after sinkhole discovery

By WPXI.com News Staff
Tarentum Sinkhole Bridge closed after sinkhole found alongside in Tarentum
TARENTUM, Pa. — A Tarentum bridge is closed to traffic after borough officials found a sinkhole directly adjacent to it.

Officials say the Fourth Avenue Bridge over Bull Creek closed following a site inspection that found a collapsed sewer line beneath the road. The line’s collapse has made the ground unstable and poses a risk to the bridge and surrounding area.

The borough has declared a local emergency due to the seriousness of the situation.

Coming up on 11 News, we’ll tell you more about what declaring a local emergency means and why it was necessary here.

