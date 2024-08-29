Tarentum motorcycle shop warns of thieves after 6 bikes stolen

TARENTUM, Pa. — Lojaks Cycle Sales in Tarentum is warning neighboring businesses after they say four people stole motorcycles from them over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the theft happened early Sunday morning, just before 2:30 a.m.

The thieves stole six Yamaha YZ motorcycles. The shop says they arrived in a U-Haul box truck with the license plate and numbers covered.

Lojaks provided more information on the stolen bikes with the last four digits of the VIN:

2025 Yamaha YZ450F 3427

2024 Yamaha YZ450FX 0692

2024 Yamaha YZ450FX 1187

2024 Yamaha YZ250FX 9221

2024 Yamaha YZ250F anniversary edition 8554

2024 Yamaha YZ250X 4198

Anyone with information should contact the Pennsylvania State Police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group