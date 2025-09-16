Task force arrests nearly 20 people; seizes illegal guns, over $40K worth of drugs in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General says a collaborative gun task force is getting results in our area.

Law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people and seized at least 20 guns in McKeesport on Sunday as part of “Operation Summer Suppression.”

Police said they also seized about $40,000 worth of cocaine, along with various amounts of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana.

The Attorney’s General office says the following people were arrested Sunday and are now facing charges: Rontay Strothers, Michael Hunter, Tara Fender, Bailey Loveday, Brandon Dellapenna, Franklin Gribschaw, Jaquan Smith, Marcel Freeman, Oji Pride, Tavion Hurt, Trevon McCrary, Andre Fuller, Chance McIver, Derrick Blake, Edward Dudley, John Hopper, Marsean Scott and Noah Hamlin.

This is the latest project from the Allegheny County Gun Violence Task Force. The task force pools resources from local, state and federal agencies,

“As I’ve said many times, if we cannot feel safe in our neighborhoods with our families and our friends, then nothing else matters,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

Sunday said his office plans to expand these sorts of collaborative efforts to other parts of the state.

Since launching last year, the gun violence task force has launched more than 90 investigations, resulting in 70 arrests, police say.

