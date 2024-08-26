Task force investigating attempted assassination of Trump tours Butler Farm Show grounds

BUTLER, Pa. — The Butler Farm Show Grounds were bustling Monday afternoon as Congressional task force members investigating the attempted assassination of former President Trump walked through the set up from July 13th.

“The Secret Service says do x, the campaign says do not do that. Who decides? and ultimately who’s responsible for the outcome,” said Congressman Lou Correa.

Those are the questions these Congressional members want answered. There were three Republicans and six Democrats, just nine of the 13-member bi-partisan task force working to find out what led to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

For many, this was the first time they stepped foot at the scene of the crime.

“For many of us it raises more questions than we came here with today because we can see its not a large place, we can get a sense of the area and just how close these buildings are to the stage where President Trump stood that day,” said Congresswoman Laurel Lee.

While there are many congressional probes into what happened, this task force is now taking over all of those investigations. Chairman Mike Kelly said the group will have the power to subpoena information, but hopes agencies will just cooperate.

“The burning question is always going to be with me. There was knowledge of a suspicious person ahead of time on that roof, the key was get the former President of the United States off the podium,” Kelly said.

The message on Monday was that the task force will take the time to get the accurate information as a group working as one to prevent any future political violence.

“We are standing here in a bi-partisan way to send a message we won’t tolerate it,” said Ranking Member Congressman Jason Crow.

