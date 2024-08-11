Local

Team USA takes silver in women’s volleyball

Team USA women's volleyball -- gold medal match Chiaka Ogbogu of the United States, and Jordan Larson of the United States, trying to block a ball during a gold medal women's volleyball match between the United States of America and Italy at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

PARIS — Team USA fell to Italy in the gold medal match of women’s volleyball at the Paris Olympics.

Italy, which has had a nearly flawless women’s volleyball run throughout the Summer Games, won gold by defeating the U.S. 25-18, 25-20, 25-17. It’s the country’s first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball.

Team USA taking silver is significant because, according to reporting from NBC News, it effectively ends their hopes of topping China’s gold medal tally of 40. Currently, the Americans have 39 gold medals and only one more opportunity to win gold again, making it so the best they can do is tie with China.

NBC reports the last time Team USA didn’t top the gold medal tally was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

