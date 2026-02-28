‘Tears in my eyes’ Local firefighter receives donations from community fish fry after losing home

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local community continues to rally around a local firefighter who lost everything in a fire last week.

Former Fire Chief Ray Wroblewski and his wife lost their home in a fire in Chalfant.

Wroblewski has been a firefighter in the community for 50 years. Neighbors and firefighters from all over have stepped up to help.

On Friday, dozens of community members came through the Wilkin’s Township Volunteer Fire Hall for their annual fish fry.

100 percent of the donations collected go to Wroblewski and his family. He said the support makes him emotional.

“Just the help, the donations. I’m still crying, there’s still a little tears in my eyes and I just want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” Wroblewski said.

His fellow firefighters said it all about brotherhood.

“This is what we do for the community. We step up for the brotherhood and for the community anytime that we’re needed. we do our best to be there,” said Chief Chad Hoover.

The fire department also has a GoFundMe set up.

It’s raised more than $10,000 so far.

