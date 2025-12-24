Technician weighs in on U.S. Chemical Safety Board’s safety recommendations for U.S. Steel

CLAIRTON, Pa. — In August, two employees died and several others were injured during a battery explosion at Clairton Coke Works.

Now, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board issued two safety recommendations for US Steel. They are to be implemented immediately, but some workers feel they’ve been in practice for years.

“Hindsight’s 20/20,” said U.S. Steel maintenance technician Andrew Macey. “And every time there is an investigation afterwards, there’s always a different way to do it.”

The CSB is recommending that U.S. Steel evaluate all buildings that could be occupied and assess any potential danger to workers based on where the buildings are located. The CSB said the occupied buildings in the area where the explosion happened were not capable of protecting workers from the blast.

The agency also said that while US Steel has relocated the control rooms for battery 13/14 to another building 100 feet away, it’s not clear that it is a safe location for workers.

The second recommendation is calling on U.S. Steel to address and reduce safety risks for its employees. Macey has worked in the plant for 32 years and said the recommendations are not new.

“From what the CSB has reported, it’s something that we already do in our work area, and that’s known throughout the plant,” said Macey. “If there is anything that happens to come up that’s in question, you have the right to stop that job. We actually have cards to show that can stop an act.”

Even with the new recommendations from the CSB, Macey said everyone’s minds are still on those they’ve lost.

“We gather around with our families to enjoy the holidays, and there’s going to be an empty seat at the table for these two families that lost their loved ones,” said Macey. “And that’s the most important thing right now, that’s on my mind, and many others.

The CSB is continuing its investigation, and Channel 11 will keep you updated as we learn more.

