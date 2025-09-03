Teen accused of bringing gun to local elementary school arrested, taken to out-of-state facility

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A teen was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a local elementary school.

According to City of Duquesne Assistant Police Chief Karra Vance, Duquesne Elementary security and staff reported suspicious activity during dismissal on Tuesday.

A 13-year-old boy was seen across the street from the entrance of the school, wearing a fanny pack and holding onto an object inside it.

Police were called because the teen did not appear to have any legitimate reason to be on school property.

Officers said the teen took off when they approached him, but he was caught.

Police said he was wearing a medical glove on the hand that was in the fanny pack. A gun was found inside the fanny pack and secured. He is being charged with firearm-related charges.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the teen is not enrolled in the City of Duquesne School District.

Vance said the City of Duquesne Police Department was told there were no available openings within Allegheny County to house the teen. Police said he was taken to an out-of-state juvenile detention facility because of the lack of a bed.

City Duquesne Police Chief Tom Shaw and Assistant Chief Vance issued the following statement about juvenile detention housing:

“The safety of our children is our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with school staff, parents, and community members to prevent incidents like this in the future and to protect our students. It is also apparent that there is a challenge that is affecting many communities when it comes to juvenile detention facilities within Allegheny County. Our officers, as well as many other officers from other departments, encounter juveniles who commit violent and heinous crimes, yet too often when these arrests are made, there is no bed availability within the county to hold them, which leaves law enforcement officers with limited options and ultimately in many situations, dangerous offenders are released back into the community. This not only undermines public safety but also fails to hold young offenders accountable for their actions in a way that could redirect their lives.”

The department commended the Duquesne Elementary School faculty and staff for their actions.

“The swift actions of the Duquesne Elementary security and staff, as well as the responding officers ensured the safety of all students, parents, and faculty present at the time. The City of Duquesne Police Department would like to commend the Duquesne Elementary Security team for their quick recognition of the suspicious activity, their detailed description of the juvenile actor, and their willingness to aid in the investigation,” Vance said in a press release.

An increased police presence will be at the school during drop-off out of precaution.

Officers encourage parents and guardians to talk to their children about the dangers of guns and the importance of reporting concerning behavior.

