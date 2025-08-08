Teen accused of cutting ankle monitor, shooting man in Washington County taken into custody

A teenager accused of cutting off his ankle monitor and then shooting a man multiple times in Washington County has been arrested.

Tristan Lassic, 16, was taken into custody Thursday night after a SWAT situation.

The shooting happened on July 29 around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Hallam and Ridge avenues in the City of Washington. The victim was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Earlier this year, prosecutors with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office argued to keep the teenager behind bars after a firearms charge, but a judge released him on bond.

“We objected to him being released. We had a hearing in front of a judge, and a judge allowed him to post bond, then sent him home on an ankle bracelet…which he cut off,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told Channel 11 last week.

Lassic is currently in the Washington County Prison and was denied bail.

