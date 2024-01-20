Teen arrested after shootout in Beechview, suspect stole from business, police say

PITTSBURGH — A teen is in custody after a shootout in Beechview.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Hampshire Avenue and Rutherford Avenue at 3:32 p.m. on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Police say the incident began after a 17-year-old boy stole a tip jar from Las Palmas on the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue. He ran out of the store and police say he began shooting at employees who chased after him. The employees then shot back. No one was injured during the exchange.

After responding to calls about the gunfire, police set up a perimeter in the area and officers began looking for the teen.

The suspect was caught after a K9 found him in the 1600 block of Belasco Avenue. He was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared.

A gun was also found by a second K9 while units were searching for the suspect.

Police say the teen will be questioned after his evaluation at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

