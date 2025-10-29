Teen arrested, charged in shooting deaths of 2 other teens in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A teen has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two other teens dead in Pitcairn.

Isiah McCarthy of Pitcairn and Tyrant Sutton of Clairton, both 16, were declared deceased at a hospital after they were shot near Wall Avenue and Eleanor Street in June.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Police Department announced charges against Jamon Brookins, 16, of Wilmerding.

Police said he was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

He faces two charges of criminal homicide and a charge of robbery.

