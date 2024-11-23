Teen facing second set of charges related to threats made against Chartiers Valley School District

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A teen is facing a second set of charges related to threats made against the Chartiers Valley School District.

Allegheny County Police were called to investigate a handwritten document that was “threatening in nature.” The note caused the district to cancel in-person classes and switch to online learning.

Their investigation led them to believe a 17-year-old boy was responsible. That same teen was charged with terroristic threats on Nov. 11 for a situation also involving the Chartiers Valley School District. The Parkway West Career and Technology Center was also threatened in the case.

Police filed charges with the district attorney’s office and said the teen was taken into custody Friday evening.

