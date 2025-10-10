Teen girl stabbed in Terrace Village

PITTSBURGH — A teen girl was stabbed in Terrace Village on Thursday.
Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the 200 block of Oak Hill Drive for reports of a stabbing at 8:15 p.m.
Officers said they found a 15-year-old girl who had been stabbed in the back and arms at a nearby house on Burrows Avenue.
She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
