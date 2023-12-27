Teen killed in crash honored by hundreds during vigil at Pine-Richland Stadium

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pine Richland Stadium is typically a place for cheers and football rivalry, but on Tuesday night the front steps filled with memories as hundreds remembered one of their own.

“As these lights burn we know it’s for Jonathon who’s watching from heaven alongside his dad,” said Tanner Cunningham, a teammate of Jonathon Tourney.

Heavy hearts in the community as the candlelight vigil brought hundreds of all ages to the school parking lot to mourn.

“When I think of Jonathon I can’t help but see him smiling. He always had a smile on his face, he never got upset, he was just a great kid,” Cunningham said.

Tears fell for 14-year-old Jonathon Tourney whose friends describe as a young spirited high school freshman with a love and passion for football.

“He looked forward to coming to practice every day being a part of this program, this team, he came to practice every day and worked his tail off. His dream was to play under the lights on Friday nights and he will be with us every Friday night moving on,” said Jon LeDonne who’s the PR Head Football Coach.

Tourney was just one of two lives lost Saturday morning when the SUV he was in crashed near Babcock Boulevard. Police said the driver lost control after speeding and hit a tree. Taylor Orlowski, 18, died at the scene, Tourney’s 18-year-old brother Jeffrey was injured along with another 14-year-old football player.

“We had another football player, a young 14-year-old freshman went through a significant surgery 3 to 4 hours the other day. He’s still in the hospital they are monitoring him but hopefully, he will be coming home as well,” LeDonne said.

While this vigil started as just Tourney’s teammates wanting to support his mom and brother, it turned into several hundred wrapping their arms around this family. Tourney’s mother wearing her son’s #14 jersey, a number that will never be forgotten at Pine Richland High School.

“We may dedicate it each week where a different player wears that number in honor of Jonathon,” LeDonne said.

At this point, Allegheny County Police said the crash is still under investigation.

