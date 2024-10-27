Teen shot in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — A teen was shot in Sheraden on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Police say they received a ShotSpotter notification for eight rounds at 6:15 p.m. in the area of Fairdale Street and Allendorf Street.

A 17-year-old who had been shot in the side was found by officers.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police say he is in serious but stable condition.

