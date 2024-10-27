Pitt’s dominant win over unranked Syracuse bumps team up one spot on AP Top 25 poll

PITTSBURGH — Although Pitt had a dominant win over Syracuse on Thursday, the Panthers only moved up a spot in the AP Top 25 college football poll.

Pitt’s command over the game began in the first quarter and never ceased. Quarterback Eli Holstein completed 11-of-15 pass attempts for 108 yards and the defense forced five interceptions — three of which resulted in touchdowns — for a 41-13 win.

But, with most of the ranked teams in front of Pitt winning their games, the Panthers’ performance over unranked Syracuse didn’t do too much to change their ranking. They moved up to No. 18. Pitt has moved up the poll every week since it debuted at No. 22 on Oct. 6.

Pitt is one of eight FBS teams to remain undefeated. The Panthers and Miami are the only two undefeated ACC teams.

Pitt takes on SMU — who sits at No. 20 on the poll — in Dallas next week, the team’s first ranked matchup since hosting Tennessee in 2022.

