Teenager hit by car while riding skateboard in Ingram

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Ambulance Generic An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

INGRAM, Pa. — A 15-year-old was hit by a car while riding his skateboard in Ingram Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the intersection of Winlock Avenue and Joel Street at 5:47 p.m.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

