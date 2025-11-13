Teens caught shooting strangers with pellet gun in Donora, police say

DONORA, Pa. — Three teenagers were caught shooting orbeez out of a pellet gun at strangers. Neighbors say they are shocked and a bit concerned by the strange act.

“No, it’s not normal, but it doesn’t normally happen,” said Paul Stimak, who lives on Modisette Avenue in Donora.

18-year-old Kaiden Mayernik, along with two teens under the age of 18, were caught shooting strangers with orbeez out of a pellet gun in Donora.

Police said, on Modisette Drive, an 11-year-old girl was shot in the head. On McKean Avenue, a man said he was also shot while walking on the sidewalk of a road that goes straight through the center of the borough. Police eventually pulled over a car involved in all the incidents at Highland Terrace.

Inside the blue BMW sedan, police found the three teens along with 4 pellet guns and hundreds of orange Orbeez.

“You hear a lot of noise. There are some fireworks at times, ya know,” said Stimak. “Sometimes you confuse them with gunshots, but as far as pellet guns…I’ve never heard of anyone having any.”

Another girl also reported getting shot while running, causing her to fall. She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for an ankle injury.

“Playing with them, that’s one thing. Learning about them at a young age, that’s different,” said Stimak.

Mayernik was sent to the Washington County Jail on a $25,000 bond and will appear in court on November 24th. He’s charged with a felony and several misdemeanors.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group