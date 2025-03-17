Temperatures drop slightly for St. Patrick’s Day

PITTSBURGH — Our six-day string of high temperatures in the 70s will come to an end Monday as it will be a breezy, chilly St. Patrick’s Day. Daytime highs Monday will only make it into the mid-40s with many areas dropping below freezing Monday night.

The next big warm-up follows Tuesday with highs back into the 60s. The 70s return to the area on Wednesday.

The front half of the work week will be dry with rain showers and colder air pushing in for the second half of the week.

