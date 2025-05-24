Temperatures hit mid-60s Saturday evening, showers possible before sunset

PITTSBURGH — Slow improvements continue Sunday with temperatures climbing a few more degrees into the mid-60s. Early sunshine will give way to more clouds through the afternoon, and a few light showers may pop up before sunset.

Showers will be more likely south of Pittsburgh along I-70 but check the forecast through the day for any changes before making outdoor plans.

Memorial Day will finally bring more May-like weather back into the area with a nice mix of sunshine and a few clouds and high temperatures rebounding near 70.

So grab a hat and sunscreen and enjoy some time outdoors.

