Temperatures jump 35 degrees Sunday to start warm, muggy week

PITTSBURGH — Sunday will be much warmer than Saturday after a cool start.

Temperatures will jump from the lower 40s to the mid-70s. There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds.

The week will start warm and a bit muggy with spotty showers and a storm possible both Monday and Tuesday. Many of the daylight hours will be dry, but have an umbrella ready to go.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s and lower 80s for daytime highs much of the week.

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