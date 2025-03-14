Temperatures may reach record-breaking 80 degrees in some areas Friday

PITTSBURGH — It’s not quite as chilly this morning, but you’ll need at least a light jacket with temperatures in the low 40s in most neighborhoods.

We made it to 74 degrees Thursday afternoon, and with even warmer air moving in aloft, we’ll easily see highs push into the upper 70s today. It’s not out of the question that some areas south of Pittsburgh briefly touch 80. The record high in the city is 79 set back in 1990.

Lows tonight will only dip into the 50s, with another warm day ahead on Saturday. A leftover cluster of storms may push into the area between late morning and early-afternoon which may affect the St. Patrick’s Day parade. We should see plenty of dry time the rest of the day with only an isolated shower or storm possible.

The cold front will push through sometime Sunday morning, bringing a higher chance of gusty showers and storms. Behind the front, temperatures start to fall Sunday afternoon, with highs back near average on Monday.

