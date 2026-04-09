Temperatures to push into 70s Thursday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — You might still need a coat to start the day today. You won’t need it for long, though, as temperatures will push into the 70s for most of the area by mid to late afternoon.

Most of the day Friday will be dry. A few showers will start to pop up during the afternoon and linger through Friday evening. Any outdoor plans late Friday might need a backup.

The weekend should be dry. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days, with warmth sticking with us for much of the week next week.

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