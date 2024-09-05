Temperatures to push into 80s Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will warm up quickly today with lots of sunshine and plenty of dry air in place. Many areas will push into the lower 80s for the first time since Sunday. While it will be warm, it will not be humid today.

Friday will start with tons of sunshine but give way to a few clouds later in the day. A shower or storm is possible Friday evening, mainly northwest of Allegheny county. The rest of the area will start to get showers and thunderstorms overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The rain will shut off during the afternoon Saturday, but it will be much cooler with highs struggling to get out of the 60s. Sunday is the pick day of the weekend when it will be sunny and seasonably cool.

