Temperatures trend milder for next several days

PITTSBURGH — You may need the ice scraper for a few minutes on Sunday morning. The day starts clear and cold, with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. Some clouds will push in by this afternoon, but we’ll keep trending warmer, with highs close to 40 degrees.

The nights will also turn milder, with lows tonight in the upper 20s in most neighborhoods. Many of us will reach close to 50 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, and the 50s are likely by Wednesday!

A few light showers are possible, mainly north of Pittsburgh early Tuesday. Otherwise, the next chance for rain will have to wait until the next cold front passes late Wednesday or Thursday, and even then — it won’t be much.

The next decent push of colder air will arrive next weekend.

