Temperatures to tumble tonight; Monday to start chilly before sunshine arrives

It’ll be cool and clear this evening, with temperatures falling from the 60s to the low 50s by late evening. A clear sky and a calm wind will allow temperatures to continue to tumble tonight to the low to mid 40s, with some areas even dropping into the upper 30s. The coldest spots tonight should be north of Pittsburgh and in the ridges and mountains.

Monday will start chilly, but sunshine will help warm temperatures up to the low 70s in the afternoon.

Expect a dry and pleasant stretch through the work week with a warming trend each day. Highs will be back to average in the upper 70s by midweek, followed by slightly warmer temperatures around 80 degrees into the next weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group